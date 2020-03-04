dividend yield
FTSE 100 dividends set for slowest growth since 2010 - AJ Bell
Increase of 1.8% expected in 2020
Out of balance? Growth versus yield in US valuations
Investors paying premium for high-yielding companies
The growing internationalisation of Japanese companies
Bouncing back from the market correction of last year, the first half of 2019 has been positive for global equities.
Five under-the-radar UK stocks for income
Attractively valued opportunities for investors
BofAML: 20 must-know stats for investors
Guide to equity universe
'UK investors must look at what they own'
UK equities continue to be buffeted by the Brexit debate, with this coming on top of a global risk-off trade sparked by rising rates in the US, the US-China trade war and other idiosyncratic events.
China's diminishing demand for commodities will impact UK dividends
One of the great benefits of income investing is the valuation discipline it naturally incorporates into the process by looking/screening for companies that possess a high dividend yield.
LGIM's Message gets to work on UK Equity Income fund overhaul
Took over from Koch in October
Mundy's Moment: Long-term investing, dividends and US equities
Having met a number of clients recently, it is interesting to observe that views are fairly consensual - significant bearishness on bonds (so significant as to encourage a contrarian to be long bonds?), nervousness about equities (although fully invested...