AJ Bell: UK dividend growth to fall by 30 percentage points in 2022

According to the firm's research, the blue-chip index is expected to yield 4.1% over the course of next year, marking the second annual dividend increase since the sharp decline seen in 2020. Dividend growth will have slowed considerably, however, with a fall in industrial and precious metal prices contributing significantly to the slowdown.

That being said, Glencore is expected to be the highest dividend-grower next year with a pay-out increase of £1.5bn, while Rio Tinto is expected to offer the highest dividend pay-out overall at £5.8bn.

"A drop in industrial and precious metal prices, and particularly iron ore and copper, has weighed on forecasts from the all-important mining sector," said Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell. "An £11.1bn increase in dividends from miners in 2021, excluding special payments, is expected to give way to a drop of £2.1bn in 2022."

He added that it "remains to be seen" as to whether UK firms will participate in more share buybacks, following the UK Government's 1.25% increase in dividend taxes.

"Excluding Johnson Matthey and Darktrace, who have both tumbled out of the FTSE 100 index in December, shortly after announcing share buyback programmes, no fewer than 22 FTSE 100 members have announced buyback schemes in 2021, to the tune of £18.7bn," Mould pointed out. "Shell and Diageo have already made clear their intention to buy back more shares in 2022.

"For the moment, however, dividend payments are seen reaching £83.7bn in 2022 and £84.8bn in 2023."

AJ Bell's dividend dashboard also found that 12 FTSE 100 firms are forecast to offer a yield in excess of 7% next year, with Evraz topping the list at a projected 17%. BHP Group and Rio Tinto are both expected to yield upwards of 10%, while the likes of M&G and Imperial brands are likely to yield more than 9%.

Companies expected to see the highest dividend increases include Glencore, with growth of £1.5bn, Royal Dutch Shell at £575m and HSBC at £453m, while Rio Tinto, GlaxoSmithKline and Anglo American are expected to see the sharpest falls at £2.6bn, £1.3bn and £540m respectively.

"Meaty increases in dividends at Glencore, Shell, HSBC, Lloyds and the resumption of payments at Flutter Entertainment look set to just do enough to offset anticipated falls at Rio Tinto, GlaxoSmithKline (thanks to a change in corporate structure), Anglo American, Evraz and Antofagasta," Mould explained.

"This again highlights the importance of the miners to the overall direction of FTSE 100 profits and dividends, something which may also attract the attention of those investors who run strict ethical, social and governance (ESG) screens before they decide where to put their capital."

Dividend cover

One potential reason for the growth slowdown in dividend pay-outs could be that dividend cover is improving, according to the report.

Mould argued that companies may be choosing to let earnings growth outpace dividend growth so they can "reinvest in their businesses, bolster balance sheets and rebuild cover".

"The aggregate earnings cover ratio for the FTSE 100 is now seen rising to 1.95 times in 2022, according to analysts' consensus and dividend forecasts," he explained.

"That is a further improvement on 2021's 1.85 times earnings cover and the skinny 1.59 times ratio served up in 2020.

"A further gain to 2.03 times is expected by analysts in 2023, to take earnings cover to its highest level since 2014, which was the last time cover reached the comfort zone of 2 times or higher."

Indeed, analysts believe that 2022's adjusted net profits will exceed both pre-pandemic peaks seen in 2018 and the current all-time high during 2011, when commodity prices were much higher and when oil and gas stocks were far more profitable than they are today, according to Mould.

"Oils and consumer discretionary stocks are expected to drive the forecast 6%, or £14.2bn increase in aggregate FTSE 100 pre-tax profit for 2022, as miners and financials both see lower earnings," he said. "The forecast drop for miners reflects lower industrial metal prices (and higher costs), while the banks' profits in 2021 are likely to have been flattered by write-backs relating to the bad loan provisions they took in 2020."