Marlborough's Chand Lall: We're not an ethical fund by mandate, but that doesn't stop us having ethics

Siddarth Chand Lall, manager of the Marlborough Multi Cap Income fund, talks to Investment Week about how his fund is taking ESG considerations into picking stocks and why many quality dividend-paying companies are looking distinctly undervalued.

After a challenging period for UK equity income, how are you positioned and where are you now seeing opportunities?

While many growth stocks have already bounced back strongly, we believe a lot of the quality dividend-payers we hold continue to look distinctly undervalued in relative terms

That's particularly true in the context of the positive trading updates so many have delivered. We don't expect the value we see in these companies to be overlooked indefinitely.

However, we remain mindful that there may be bumps along the road leading to economic recovery.

In terms of positioning, we have realigned the portfolio to take advantage of a number of interesting opportunities that have emerged and which we expect to begin to play out over the next nine to 12 months.

We've bought into specialist engineering company Keller, which is a market leader in complex ground work for major construction projects. Keller has played a key role in Crossrail in London, but is very much a global business, operating in more than 40 countries across six continents.

We expect significant spending on infrastructure projects as countries stimulate their economies to emerge from the pandemic. Keller is in a strong position to benefit and is trading on an attractive price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple of 11x for 2021.

We've also taken a position in Hargreaves Services, which is making an interesting transition away from the commodities sector. The company ceased its coal-mining operations in the summer of 2020 and has sold that side of the business.

The group is now refocusing on developing land for residential and commercial use. It is trading on a P/E multiple of 16.5x for this year and looks attractively valued, given its strong potential.

There are also companies we've held for a while that we think are well positioned for growth. One is financial derivatives business IG Group, which is likely to benefit from increased trading resulting from market volatility and currency movements.

There has been some negative comment around the proposed $1bn acquisition of Tastytrade in the US. But we can see the earnings-enhancing potential of the deal and we like Tastytrade's approach of providing educational material for prospective traders.

The potential of the insurance sector has been somewhat overlooked, in our view, and we see opportunities in large cap Phoenix and small cap Chesnara.

These businesses are what we might call 'stealth compounders', paying attractive and growing dividend. In our view, they are significantly undervalued given the reliability of their cashflows and their strong balance sheets.

Finally, we like home furnishings retailer Dunelm, which is trading strongly after very successfully adapting its business model. Click-and-collect and home delivery have now reached about 70% of previous overall store sales.

We believe there is potential for some of this online growth to be maintained after stores reopen, pushing overall sales higher still.

What's even more interesting is that the share of higher-value, higher-frequency customers has increased during lockdown.