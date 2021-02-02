Home and dry: UK equities safe from dividend cuts as Lockdown 3.0 continues

UK equities experience of dealing with the previous two lockdowns means it is more resilient, managers argue

Fund managers do not expect another wave of UK dividend cuts despite the country remaining in the throes of its third lockdown, but most have been forced to cast a "wider investment net" to find attractive opportunities amid restrictions.

Still reeling from Brexit trade deal uncertainty, asset managers suffered another blow when the government imposed a third national lockdown at the start of the year.

Its impact, however, may not be as severe as the first two, according to industry commentators.

A key reason fund managers are confident lockdown 3.0 will not lead to a second wave of dividend cuts is that most of these were made in 2020.

"Most companies that needed to cut dividends have done so already, and we have not seen a huge wave of resumptions beyond a handful of businesses that actually turned out to be doing quite well out of Covid-19, like UK housebuilders," Sam Witherow, co-manager of the JPM Global Equity Income fund, said.

The first lockdown in March 2020 hit UK dividends hard, with many firms forced to reduce or axe their 2020 payouts.

Link Group's data showed London-listed companies returned only £61.9bn to shareholders in 2020 - almost half of the £110.5bn from 2019.

"The dividend cuts in 2020 were deep so another wave seems unlikely and most current dividend payments in the UK are sustainable and from robust companies," Mark Wharrier, co-manager of the Majedie UK Equity Income fund, told Investment Week.

Richard Marwood, senior fund manager at Royal London Asset Management, concurred: "I do not really see this lockdown having a major further impact on dividends."

Witherow believes that, for global dividend investors, "the next few years look bright".

"After a 13% reset to global dividends in 2021 we now forecast 7% annual growth over the next five years," he added.

Virus headwinds

As asset managers anticipate a year with fewer worries than 2020, the effects of the lockdown still resonate.

"While life is far from normal, the investment community has adapted well to the virtual world," said Wharrier.

Given that it is the third lockdown, "we have a much better idea of what to expect", Marwood added.

Post-virus opportunities

Looking beyond the latest set of restrictions, asset managers expect a strong recovery as the year progresses.

"We are long-term investors, so such periods of market turbulence can present opportunities," equity fund manager at HSBC Global Asset Management Paul Denham said. "We seek to invest in companies with sound fundamentals at attractive valuations - Brexit and Covid-19 have not changed that."

Witherow also glimpses opportunities amid the pandemic.

"Panic around short-term weakness continues to present opportunities to buy into attractive long-term winners trading at attractive valuations," he said.

"[As active managers] we pay less attention to the market noise and focus on identifying the winners and losers of tomorrow."