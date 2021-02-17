Seneca Global Income & Growth Trust renamed following MGIM acquisition

Seneca Global Income & Growth Trust (SIGT) will be renamed Momentum Multi-Asset Value Trust, according to its board, subject to approval from Companies House.

The name change, which will be effective from next month, is the result of Momentum Global Investment Management's (MGIM's) acquisition of Seneca Investment Managers, which was first announced in October last year.

Richard Ramsay, chair of SIGT, said: "As a multi-asset, value driven investment company we seek to deliver both income and capital growth from a wide range of assets. In this current market environment where dividend payments are challenging, we are pleased to be able to confirm that current and future dividends will be paid for at least the next financial year ending 30th April 2022.

"We very much look forward to working with the wider MGIM team which will provide us with extensive capabilities and investment insight."

Dividend commitment

Elsewhere, the trust has announced it will pay a third interim dividend of 1.68p per share from its capital reserves for the year ending 30 April 2021, which will be payable on 19 March. It has also committed to maintaining this dividend rate for the financial year ending 30 April 2022.

The board said it "recognises the importance of predictability to shareholders" when it comes to paying dividends, having previously told investors that barring "unforeseen circumstances", its quarterly rate to the end of April next year would re-evaluated once portfolio holdings that had cut, suspended or cancelled their pay-outs "re-establish their own dividend policies."

"The board had hoped for greater clarity by now, but it is clear this will take longer to emerge," it stated. "The board has therefore decided that the company will continue at least to maintain the 1.68p per share quarterly dividend rate for at least the next financial year to 30 April 2022, barring unforeseen circumstances."