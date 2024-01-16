European dividend payouts forecast to rise by 6.5% in 2024

Expected payments of €433bn

Cristian Angeloni
clock • 2 min read

Dividend payouts for the MSCI Europe are forecast to hit €433bn in 2024, a 6.5% increase from 2023, according to a study by Allianz Global Investors.

Payouts reached record levels last year, with companies in the broad MSCI Europe index paying a total of roughly €407bn. In 2025, the total sum is expected to hit €460bn - up 13% from 2023 - according to Allianz GI forecasts. Dividend yield is also following a similar growth trajectory, the company found. It stood at just under 3.5% at the end of 2023, and is expected to rise to more than 3.6% by the end of this year. However, the yield figure is even higher for UK companies included in the MSCI index, with 4.2% yield achieved in 2023 and 4.6% expected for 2024. FTSE 100 dividend f...

