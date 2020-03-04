Diageo

Unearthing quality in unloved value stocks
Unearthing quality in unloved value stocks

Value stocks may have enjoyed a welcome change in fortunes in recent weeks, but they have been swimming against the tide for years as investors have sought the perceived security of quality and low-volatility stocks.

  • UK
Is history repeating itself in UK equities?
Is history repeating itself in UK equities?

Never catch a falling knife. Helpful health and safety advice but, in an equity market context, does the idea of not buying shares in companies that have seen a material price decline really help one make money over the long term?

  • UK
Looking past the 'negative rhetoric' on UK equities
Looking past the 'negative rhetoric' on UK equities

In recent months, investors have reacted to a perceived bout of increased uncertainty in global markets as the short-term mood has shifted from one of championing synchronised global growth and reflation to one more of nervousness around emerging markets...

  • UK