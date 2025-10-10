Nick Train apologises for Diageo's 'dismal performance' as FGT buys into Games Workshop

AIC Showcase

Linus Uhlig
clock • 3 min read

Manager of the Finsbury Growth and Income trust (FGT), Nick Train, has apologised to shareholders for the poor performance of one of the trust’s largest holdings, Diageo.

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Linus Uhlig
Author spotlight

Linus Uhlig

Linus Uhlig is a senior reporter at Investment Week

View profile
More from Linus Uhlig

Bond managers sound alarm bells on private credit, AI and government debt 'reckoning'

UK IPO activity set to increase in 2026 after subdued Q3

More on Investment Trusts

FCA: 'We will make allowances for investment trusts' in CCI framework
Investment Trusts

FCA: 'We will make allowances for investment trusts' in CCI framework

Annual public meeting

Cristian Angeloni
Cristian Angeloni
clock 09 October 2025 • 1 min read
Scottish Mortgage's Tom Slater backs case for larger SpaceX position
Investment Trusts

Scottish Mortgage's Tom Slater backs case for larger SpaceX position

SpaceX is its largest position

Linus Uhlig
Linus Uhlig
clock 09 October 2025 • 2 min read
Duncan Budge to succeed Alan Devine as Patria Private Equity chair
Investment Trusts

Duncan Budge to succeed Alan Devine as Patria Private Equity chair

Will start post-AGM

Patrick Brusnahan
Patrick Brusnahan
clock 09 October 2025 • 1 min read
Trustpilot