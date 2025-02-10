Fundsmith sells out of PepsiCo while making unnamed investment

Fundsmith Equity has sold out of long-term holding PepsiCo while taking a new position in a currently undisclosed company.
Terry Smith's £23.7bn flagship mandate exited its full PepsiCo stake in January 2025, as per the latest factsheet information. The fund had been invested in the stock for at least a decade and it held a top ten position over most of that time, according to disclosure records. Fundsmith Equity fund sells long-term holdings in Diageo and Apple in 2024 PepsiCo, which is the creator of the namesake soft drink, was highlighted back in Smith's 2023 semi annual letter to shareholders for its strong performance. However, by August 2024 it was among the fund's top five performance detrac...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes