Nick Train insists FGT will not 'crystallise losses' by reshuffling portfolio

No change to investment approach

clock • 2 min read

Nick Train has used the September Finsbury Growth & Income Trust factsheet update to reassure investors he will not bail out of lagging investments at a loss.

