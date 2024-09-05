Fundsmith Equity ditches Diageo amid declining share price

Following omission from ii's top ten

Linus Uhlig
clock • 1 min read

Star fund manager Terry Smith’s flagship Fundsmith Equity fund has exited its position in British multinational alcoholic beverage company Diageo, following a sustained period of toppling share prices.

Over the past three months, Diageo's share price has struggled, dropping 6.5% from 2,656.5p in June to 2,450p in early September, according to data from MarketWatch.  Fundsmith Equity drops out of interactive investor's top ten most-bought funds From September last year the share price fell even further to just shy of 23%. According to Fundsmith's latest factsheet, it "exited our position in Diageo during the month" (August). Fundsmith did not respond to a request for comment on the move.  Smith's fund is renowned for holding "companies that are good value and which [it] intends...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Linus Uhlig
Author spotlight

Linus Uhlig

Linus Uhlig is a reporter at Investment Week

View profile
More from Linus Uhlig

Investors turn away from equities as index trackers record second highest monthly inflows

Tabula IM hires ex-Jupiter manager Rhys Petheram for CIO role

Trustpilot