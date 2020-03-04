Close Brothers Group
UK investment banker
Close Brothers Group is a UK merchant banking group that offers lending, deposit taking, wealth management and securities trading services. Close Brothers Asset Management provides a range of financial advice, investment management and on-line investing services. The banking division provides lending to small businesses and individuals. It also offers deposit taking services to UK businesses and individuals. In securities, it provides trading services in the UK through its Winterflood subsidiary. The company was established in 1878 and employs more than 3,000 people, principally in the UK, and is listed on the London Stock Exchange.
Close Brothers AM appoints Rathbones' Tim West as MD
Will work with other recent hires
Close Asset Management to compensate client for unwanted ongoing advice
Client invested £25,000 through DFM service
Close Brothers AM restructure sees CIO Curtin depart
Three investment execs to report to CEO
Close Brothers: Money worries can impact employee productivity and mental health
The importance of financial wellbeing
Close Brothers hires managing director from Rathbones
Joins former colleague Tim Eliot-Cohen
Beers and barbecues: Heatwave boosts UK GDP to 0.4% in Q2
Growth in retail and services
How the US is moving beyond Trump's negative headlines
Investment spending has picked up
Investment Conundrums: Close Brothers AM's Nancy Curtin on the power of forward guidance
Helped by the Federal Reserve
Update: Goldman Sachs AM commits to Women in Finance Charter as Treasury reveals names yet to sign up
Letter to 33 financial services firms
Wealth manager Q4 round-up: SJP surpasses £90bn AUM after 'record year'
Round-up of wealth manager trading updates
Close Brothers poaches MD from Rathbones amid expansion plans
Spent 16 years at Rathbones
Sanlam poaches Close Brothers AM's Lovell to lead HNW offering
Launches private office arm
Charles Stanley makes 'first wave' of financial planning hires
Five hires across London and Birmingham offices
Close Brothers recruits investment manager from Brewin Dolphin
Spent 12 years at Brewin Dolphin
Saunderson House's Stephens exits for Tacit IM
30 years' experience in wealth management
Close Brothers AM adds to Glasgow office
Hired from PwC
Close Brothers sees asset management profits climb
New chairman announced
Lloyds Private Banking hires portfolio specialists head from Close Brothers
Joins Wealth Investment Office
Close Brothers sells funds arm OLIM to Albion Ventures
Around £490m in AUM
Close Brothers buys Eos Wealth Management
All 28 staff to join Close Brothers
Meet the Investment Influencers: Close Brothers' Matthew Stanesby
In the latest of a new series of interviews with some of the industry's key Investment Influencers, Investment Week talks to Matthew Stanesby of Close Brothers Asset Management.
Ex-Cofunds chief Dyer joins IFA firm Ascot Lloyd
Takes non-exec director role
Close Brothers assets jump 11% despite 'mixed market conditions'
Discretionary range driving growth
Close Brothers buys Scottish IFA
Close Brothers Asset Management has acquired financial planning firm Mackay Stewart & Brown.