Close Brothers Group

UK investment banker

Close Brothers Group is a UK merchant banking group that offers lending, deposit taking, wealth management and securities trading services. Close Brothers Asset Management provides a range of financial advice, investment management and on-line investing services. The banking division provides lending to small businesses and individuals. It also offers deposit taking services to UK businesses and individuals. In securities, it provides trading services in the UK through its Winterflood subsidiary. The company was established in 1878 and employs more than 3,000 people, principally in the UK, and is listed on the London Stock Exchange.