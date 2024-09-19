Close Brothers to sell wealth management arm to Oaktree Capital Management for £200m

Close Brothers Group has agreed to sell its wealth management business, Close Brothers Asset Management (CBAM), to funds managed by Oaktree Capital Management for up to £200m.
In a stock exchange notice today (19 September), Close Brothers said the equity value of up to £200m represents a multiple of 27x CBAM's statutory operating profit after tax for the year to 31 July 2024, and includes a £28m of contingent deferred consideration in preference shares. Close Brothers CEO takes temporary medical leave of absence The group will retain all upfront cash proceeds from the sale, around £172m – of this, a cash consideration of £146m will be paid on completion and a dividend of £26m will be paid by CBAM to Close Brothers on or before completion. The contingent...
