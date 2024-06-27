Close Brothers AM CIO Robert Alster and head of bespoke Giles Marshall depart in restructure

Close Brothers Asset Management chief investment officer Robert Alster and head of bespoke Giles Marshall have left the firm as part of a leadership restructure.
Following Alster's departure, the funds team – which works closely with CBAM's wealth planning side of the business – will now report to head of wealth planning John Edmeads. Marshall joined CBAM in 2007 as an investment director and was later promoted to COO for investments, eventually becoming head of bespoke in 2019. Close Brothers AM restructures senior investment leadership CEO Eddy Reynolds will take over leadership responsibility for the Bespoke business from Giles, with support from Nathanael Pinder, CBAM's chief commercial officer. Pinder will also be taking a position on ...
