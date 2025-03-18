Close Brothers sees losses mount amid sale of asset management arm

In its half year results released today (18 March), the company reported operating losses before tax amounting to £103m, mostly as a result of a £165m provision to cover for the firm's motor finance commissions. This was 217% down from the £88.1m in operating profits before tax reported in H1 2024, according to Close Brothers. Close Brothers Asset Management becomes an independent wealth business following sale to Oaktree But despite the "short-term impact of the motor finance commissions uncertainty" on the firm's financial performance, Close Brothers said its core banking mo...