Close Brothers CEO takes temporary medical leave of absence

Close Brothers group chief executive officer Adrian Sainsbury has taken temporary medical leave of absence from the business.
According to a London Stock Exchange notice today (16 September), group finance director Mike Morgan will take over the Sainsbury's responsibilities, supported by chair Mike Biggs and members of the senior management team. "The group has put in place robust temporary cover arrangements to ensure continuity in the delivery of the group's strategy during this period," the firm said. Close Brothers AM CIO Robert Alster and head of bespoke Giles Marshall depart in restructure Sainsbury joined Close Brothers in 2013 as CEO within the commercial division, and became group CEO in Septem...
