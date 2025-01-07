Close Brothers CEO Adrian Sainsbury steps down following period of medical leave

According to a London Stock Exchange Notice, Sainsbury's stepping down took effect on Monday (6 January). Close Brothers CEO takes temporary medical leave of absence The move was down to allow Sainsbury to focus on his health, with the board adding that "he [Sainsbury] is recuperating well and expected to make a full recovery". "The board would like to sincerely thank Adrian for his material contribution during his 11 years with the group, the last four of which were as chief executive," said Mike Biggs, chair of Close Brothers. "During this time he has overseen a period of si...