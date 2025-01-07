Close Brothers CEO Adrian Sainsbury steps down following period of medical leave

Adrian Sainsbury has stepped down from his role as Close Brothers group chief executive following a period of medical leave.
According to a London Stock Exchange Notice, Sainsbury's stepping down took effect on Monday (6 January). Close Brothers CEO takes temporary medical leave of absence The move was down to allow Sainsbury to focus on his health, with the board adding that "he [Sainsbury] is recuperating well and expected to make a full recovery". "The board would like to sincerely thank Adrian for his material contribution during his 11 years with the group, the last four of which were as chief executive," said Mike Biggs, chair of Close Brothers. "During this time he has overseen a period of si...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes