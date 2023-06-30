Winterflood Securities founder Brian Winterflood dies

Began his career in 1953

clock • 2 min read
Brian Winterflood (pictured) founded WInterflood Securities in 1988.
Image:

Brian Winterflood (pictured) founded WInterflood Securities in 1988.

Brian Winterflood, the founder of Winterflood Securities, died peacefully yesterday (29 June).

Winterflood set up the company in 1988 as a bespoke ‘market jobber', offering liquidity to retail brokers and asset managers.

Winterflood Securities was then acquired by Close Brothers in 1993, where Winterflood remained as a non-executive director until his retirement in 2017.

He started his career in 1953 as a messenger for stockbrokers Greener Dreyfus & Co. He then joined the National Service in the RAF for two years before going back to financial services at Bisgood Bishop on the London Stock Exchange.

In 1966, Winterflood became a member of the LSE where, in 1980, he helped in establishing the Unlisted Securities Market - now known as the Alternative Investment Market - starting with ten stocks. By 1987, the USM totalled 500 stocks.

In 1994, he became chair of the Gilt Edged Market Makers community. He then joined the Secondary Market Committee in 1996 and became a freeman of the City of London in 2002.

Winterflood was also involved in the formation of CISCO - now the Quoted Companies Alliance - which he supported from 1992 until 2010.

In 2012, he was awarded an MBE for his services to the financial industry.

Several industry professionals took to LinkedIn to pay homage to Winterflood.

Stephen Pinner, managing director of financial services consultancy Goodacre UK, wrote: "So sad that my great friend Brian Winterflood has passed on, one of the best ever advocates for everything that is good in the City of London. He built a tremendous business which still thrives today and, with his wonderful wife Doreen, helped so many great charitable causes.

"A great supporter of the Securities Industry Management Association and someone who was not afraid to put his views forward for all of the right reasons for all of us who work in the business which we who hold so dear.

"He will be sorely missed and from my part, the calls and meetings with 'The Governor' will be something that will not be replicated.

"God bless Brian and thank you. For everything."

Stacey Parsons, head of fixed income strategy at Winterflood Securities, said: "Today he placed his last trade, a true city gentleman, a friend and mentor to us all, right up to recently. Rest in peace Mr Winterflood, I am wholly grateful for the opportunities you afforded me and so many others in financial services."

Related Topics

Author spotlight

Cristian Angeloni

Senior Reporter at Investment Week

View profile
More from Cristian Angeloni

LF Odey Portfolio fund to be wound up

Platforms under FCA scrutiny over Odey AM funds offering - reports

More on Industry

If the claim succeeds, the payout is expected to be in the six-figure range.
Industry

Crispin Odey faces first civil claim following sexual misconduct allegations - reports

Personal injury and psychiatric harm

Cristian Angeloni
clock 29 June 2023 • 1 min read
Industry

Partner Insight: ETFs - What's beyond index investing?

Active research and active design strategies aim to provide purer play exposure to themes and robust diversification in early-stage sectors poised for growth. Watch the video podcast to learn more.

Sarka Halas
Sarka Halas
clock 29 June 2023 • 2 min read
Fund Manager of the Year Awards 2023 - on the night gallery
Industry

Fund Manager of the Year Awards 2023 - on the night gallery

Ceremony on 22 June

Investment Week
clock 26 June 2023 • 1 min read
Most read
01

FCA unveils final rules to extend LTAF distribution to retail investors

29 June 2023 • 3 min read
02

LF Odey Portfolio fund to be wound up

29 June 2023 • 1 min read
03

Lindsell Train IT credits losses to lack of AI investment

30 June 2023 • 2 min read
04

BoE governor Bailey: Rates will likely stay higher for longer

29 June 2023 • 1 min read
05

Columbia Threadneedle EMEA CEO Nick Ring to retire after 34-year career

29 June 2023 • 2 min read
06

Crispin Odey faces first civil claim following sexual misconduct allegations - reports

29 June 2023 • 1 min read
06 Jul
United Kingdom
Conference

Investment Week Summit 2023

Register now
Trustpilot