Winterflood Securities founder Brian Winterflood dies

Winterflood set up the company in 1988 as a bespoke ‘market jobber', offering liquidity to retail brokers and asset managers.

Winterflood Securities was then acquired by Close Brothers in 1993, where Winterflood remained as a non-executive director until his retirement in 2017.

He started his career in 1953 as a messenger for stockbrokers Greener Dreyfus & Co. He then joined the National Service in the RAF for two years before going back to financial services at Bisgood Bishop on the London Stock Exchange.

In 1966, Winterflood became a member of the LSE where, in 1980, he helped in establishing the Unlisted Securities Market - now known as the Alternative Investment Market - starting with ten stocks. By 1987, the USM totalled 500 stocks.

In 1994, he became chair of the Gilt Edged Market Makers community. He then joined the Secondary Market Committee in 1996 and became a freeman of the City of London in 2002.

Winterflood was also involved in the formation of CISCO - now the Quoted Companies Alliance - which he supported from 1992 until 2010.

In 2012, he was awarded an MBE for his services to the financial industry.

Several industry professionals took to LinkedIn to pay homage to Winterflood.

Stephen Pinner, managing director of financial services consultancy Goodacre UK, wrote: "So sad that my great friend Brian Winterflood has passed on, one of the best ever advocates for everything that is good in the City of London. He built a tremendous business which still thrives today and, with his wonderful wife Doreen, helped so many great charitable causes.

"A great supporter of the Securities Industry Management Association and someone who was not afraid to put his views forward for all of the right reasons for all of us who work in the business which we who hold so dear.

"He will be sorely missed and from my part, the calls and meetings with 'The Governor' will be something that will not be replicated.

"God bless Brian and thank you. For everything."

Stacey Parsons, head of fixed income strategy at Winterflood Securities, said: "Today he placed his last trade, a true city gentleman, a friend and mentor to us all, right up to recently. Rest in peace Mr Winterflood, I am wholly grateful for the opportunities you afforded me and so many others in financial services."