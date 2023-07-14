Colleen McHugh, CIO of Wealthify
In the first half of 2023, Lenin's words echoed: "There are decades in which nothing happens, and there are weeks in which decades happens.” China reopened, Europe avoided an energy crisis, banking stresses reverberated in the US and Switzerland, and central banks tightened monetary policy at an unprecedented pace.
The AI boom and the rise of the magnificent seven added to the intensity. We crammed a decade’s worth of events into six months. Entering 2023, TINA shifted to TARA, prompting caution and opportunity.
Despite a resilient consumer and earnings environment, we remain unsettled for the second half. The markets appear in the ‘upside down’, and in the short term, our glass is half empty rather than half full.