Nadège Dufossé, head of multi-asset at Candriam





The better-than-expected growth/inflation mix has buoyed global markets and sentiment for H2 is more positive, with the consensus anticipating a ‘soft landing’ by the US economy and no upturn in inflation.





Restrictive monetary policies will spread throughout developed countries, and inflation is likely to decelerate gradually, although central banks should maintain a restrictive policy.





As such, we are more cautious on developed-country equities and favour defensive sectors. We prefer government bonds and high-quality credit as sources of carry and continue to be exposed to EM (debt and equities) to benefit from the desynchronisation of their monetary and fiscal cycles.





We expect global growth to be relatively weak for H2 and accelerate slightly into 2024.