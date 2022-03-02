Close Brothers AM appoints new CEO

Reynolds brings more than 30 years’ experience to the role and will succeed Andrews from 7 March.

He has held a variety of roles over his career, including most recently managing director of Standard Life Savings.

Close Brothers meets expectations but 'no-one will push forecasts higher'

Reynolds also served as head of investment at Lloyds Private Bank and held senior roles at Aegon Asset Management and Scottish Widows Investment Partnership.

Chief executive of Close Brothers said: "I am delighted to announce the appointment of Eddy Reynolds as the next chief executive of CBAM. He brings outstanding experience and knowledge and will lead a talented team through the next stage of CBAM's development."

"On behalf of the executive committee and the board, I would like to thank Martin for his significant contribution to the group during his 16 years at CBAM and wish him the very best for the future."

Reynolds added: "I look forward to joining the group and playing my part in the continuing development of a distinctive wealth management business like CBAM, building on the impressive position established over the past years."