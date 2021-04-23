Citi
Martin Gilbert joins board of Saranac Partners
Appointed non-exec director
Fund houses form charity corporate advisory board to boost ethnic diversity in finance
Dynamic Planner and DMGT among those on new board
iShares launches synthetic S&P 500 ETF
Swap-backed ETF
SocGen readies itself to offload Lyxor AM - reports
Citigroup to oversee the sale
Citi Research poaches head of ESG from M&G
Joins as head of EMEA ESG research
Mediolanum strengthens equity offering with manager hire
Plans to hire further equity investment professionals
Brooks Macdonald hires former BlackRock director to head up investment solutions team
Spent 11 years with Barclays Wealth Management
Janet Mui joins Brewin Dolphin as investment director
Joins from Cazenove Capital
Federated Hermes hires investment director for fixed income team
Joins from Bank of America Merrill Lynch
PGIM Fixed Income expands London team with four hires
Including three credit analysts
Revealed: The finalists for the 2019 Women in Investment Awards
Over 1,300 nominations received
Schroders appoints head of private assets distribution from Citi
Joining early June