Citi becomes minority investor in HANetf

Citi joins other institutional investors such as Elkstone, Point72 Ventures and ThirdStream Partners, but HANetf remains majority owned by the founders. Allfunds poaches Daniel Jesus Alonso from Morgan Stanley for head of US role HANetf said it plans to use the investment proceeds to boost its growth plans and exploit the rising interest coming from European and global asset management firms looking to enter the European ETF market. The provider already serves white label ETF solutions to 22 clients out of a total of 131 brands active in the European ETF industry, around 16% of the...