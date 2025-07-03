Citi becomes minority investor in HANetf

US-based banking group Citi has invested in HANetf, a white-label ETF and ETC provider.
Citi joins other institutional investors such as Elkstone, Point72 Ventures and ThirdStream Partners, but HANetf remains majority owned by the founders. Allfunds poaches Daniel Jesus Alonso from Morgan Stanley for head of US role HANetf said it plans to use the investment proceeds to boost its growth plans and exploit the rising interest coming from European and global asset management firms looking to enter the European ETF market. The provider already serves white label ETF solutions to 22 clients out of a total of 131 brands active in the European ETF industry, around 16% of the...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes