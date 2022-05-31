LGBT Great launches Top 100 Gamechangers 2022

The Top 100 Gamechangers program spotlights 100 people that are doing more for their community, their organisations and their colleagues.

This year's Pride month comes at a time where LGBT+ rights are being threatened across the globe and at home, with the UK not extending conversion therapy protections to trans people in this country, and LGBT Great continues to call on the global financial services community to do more.

To achieve a place, each individual has had to demonstrate "consistent involvement in diversity, equity and inclusion work, evidence their notable contributions and achievements, and demonstrate how they have inspired others".

LGBT Great has chosen to partner with Citi, which sponsors this year's programme, as it is "an organisation leading the way in LGBT+ equality across financial services".

Both organisations have agreed to an "ambitious programme of global activities" post-Pride month, in order to continue to support the financial services industry in further improving its approach to LGBT+ equality.

The Tope 100 Gamechangers 2022 is available to see here.

Matt Cameron, founder and global managing director of LGBT Great, said: "The visibility of LGBT+ role models within financial services is critical to winning and retaining our industry's talent and improving trust.

"LGBT Great, in partnership with Citi, is delighted to publish the Top 100 Gamechangers 2022. We hope that the programme will help inspire future generations, from even broader diversities, and build a stronger LGBT+ reputation for the financial service industry.

"Each person featured this year has demonstrated commitment to improving the lives of LGBT+ people around them, and we are proud to shine a light on their important work."

Paco Ybarra, CEO of Citi institutional clients group and co-lead of Citi Pride Network, added: "We are thrilled to partner with LGBT Great to recognise and salute our colleagues across financial services who have shown a strong commitment to supporting the LGBTQ+ community.

"Through their efforts, we continue to cultivate a more inclusive industry where everyone feels comfortable being their authentic self. Let's celebrate their important work and invaluable contributions to drive positive change - not only during Pride, but all year long."