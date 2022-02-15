abrdn expands core infrastructure team

Will Cunneen and Priya Nair

clock • 1 min read
Priya Nair of abrdn
Image:

Priya Nair of abrdn

abrdn has made two senior hires to its Core Infrastructure business, with Will Cunneen joining as an investment director, while Priya Nair joins as a business development and strategy director.

abrdn said that the appointments "further strengthen the infrastructure team and reflect the on-going growth and success of the business."

Cunneen, who is based in London, began in December, and focuses on the sourcing, execution, due diligence and monitoring of investment opportunities and asset management of portfolio investments.

JO Hambro makes abrdn hire for new regional head of product

Cunneen previously worked for Macquarie Group, most recently as a senior vice president in the Infrastructure M&A advisory team in the UK. Before that, he worked for PwC in Australia.

Nair, also based in London, joined in January, with her primary focus being to lead on business development, investor relations and strategy across the Core Infrastructure business.

Nair most recently worked at Royal Bank of Canada, while also previously holding senior positions at Deutsche Bank and Citi, totalling over 25 years experience. She also sits on several boards.

Dominic Helmsley, head of core infrastructure, said he was "delighted" to welcome the new hires.

"Bringing new experience into the business allows us to further strengthen our ability to source, execute and manage attractive mid-market infrastructure opportunities in partnership with our investors," he added.

