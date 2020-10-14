Fund houses form charity corporate advisory board to boost ethnic diversity in finance

Corporate sponsors, such as Citi and Morgan Stanley, will provide expertise, mentors and funding

Dynamic Planner, DMGT and Refinitiv are among the companies that have formed a corporate advisory board to support UK-registered charity Urban Synergy in extending mentoring and career opportunities to black minority ethnic and disadvantaged young people.

Urban Synergy said the newly-created corporate advisory board will enable the growth of the charity by bringing new expertise and experience to support sustainable fundraising, idea generation and corporate participation.

The members of the corporate advisory board are UK Power Networks, Dynamic Planner, DMGT, EC1 Partners and Refinitiv, and will develop career learning and pathways for the children served by Urban Synergy into employment through corporate insight days, job shadowing, internships, apprenticeships and other work experience.

Corporate sponsors will also provide expertise, mentors and funding, and include Citi, Morgan Stanley, Capgemini, the international business of Federated Hermes, Moody's, Newable, PwC and RWS.

The advisory board has no formal responsibility in terms of performance, finance or operation of the charity, but will serve as advisors to the board and management of Urban Synergy, based on their extensive operational experience and key networks.

Leila Thomas, CEO of Urban Synergy, said: "Talent is everywhere, but opportunities are not. This support from business will help us to change that.

"Organisations have been trying to resolve the imbalance of opportunity for decades and we believe we have a blueprint that will drive change."

Chair of the Urban Synergy corporate advisory board and Refinitiv CEO David Craig, added: "We owe it to all children to level the playing field and create opportunities for everyone to thrive according to their abilities.

"The financial community will benefit enormously from more diversity, and I'm delighted at the range and depth of individuals joining this board. I know we will make a difference."