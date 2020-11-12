Martin Gilbert joins board of Saranac Partners

Martin Gilbert has taken on several board positions since stepping down from SLA

Martin Gilbert, the co-founder of Aberdeen Asset Management and former CEO of Standard Life Aberdeen (SLA), has joined the board of wealth management firm Saranac Partners as a non-executive director.

Saranac, which launched in 2015, described Gilbert as a longstanding supporter of the business. Its managing partner Tanvi Davda said the appointment will be "invaluable" to the growth of the firm.

"He offers unrivalled credentials in this sector and will bring outstanding insight to Saranac Partners, as well as an unparalleled network of contacts," she added.

Since stepping down from SLA in May, Gilbert has taken on several board positions, including the role of chair at Toscafund and challenger bank Revolut, as well as an independent non-executive role at Glencore and a non-exec role at the PGA European Tour.

After Aberdeen Asset Management and Standard Life merged in 2017, Gilbert became co-CEO alongside Keith Skeoch, but stepped back after the dual leadership structure was removed two years later.

Skeoch left the firm in June this year and was replaced by Citi's Stephen Bird.