Deutsche Bank and Citi admit 'anti-competitive activity' over UK government bonds

The revelation featured in an announcement from the Competition and Markets Authority, which has provisionally found Citi and Deutsche Bank, alongside HSBC, Morgan Stanley and Royal Bank of Canada have all broken competition law over the same issue.

Traders who worked at the five banks exchanged sensitive information in a series of one-to-one conversations in Bloomberg chatrooms between 2009 and 2013, the CMA said in a statement today (24 May).

Information was shared about the auction of gilts by the Debt Management Office on behalf of the Treasury and the subsequent buying and selling of gilts and gilt asset swaps.

Buyback auctions of gilts by the Bank of England, such as through quantitative easing, were also discussed, but the CMA said the information sharing between Deutsche Bank and HSBC did not include that.

Michael Grenfell, executive director of enforcement at the CMA, said the alleged exchanges "could have denied taxpayers, pension savers and financial institutions the benefits of full competition for these products, including the minimisation of borrowing costs".

In the statement, the CMA said that Deutsche Bank and Citi had admitted to participating in conversations, while HSBC, Morgan Stanley and Royal Bank of Canada have not admitted any wrongdoing.

The CMA said the alleged unlawful behaviour was reported to it by Deutsche Bank under the regulator's leniency policy, and Citi applied for leniency during the investigation.

Both banks have admitted their involvement in anti-competitive activity and the CMA said that if they continue to cooperate and comply with the conditions of leniency, Deutsche Bank will not be fined and any fine that Citi receives will be discounted.

Citi has also entered into a settlement agreement and, providing it complies with the terms of settlement, will receive a further discount to any fine imposed, the CMA said.

The regulator added the probe was ongoing and it would publish an infringement decision and potentially issue fines if it concluded that any of the banks did engage in anti-competitive activity.

"A properly functioning, competitive bond market benefits tens of millions of taxpayers and pension savers as well as being at the heart of the UK's reputation as a global financial hub," said Grenfell. "These alleged activities are therefore very serious and warrant the detailed investigation we have undertaken.

"While both Deutsche Bank and Citi have admitted their involvement in anti-competitive conduct, we will now consider further representations from the parties before reaching a final decision."