Chinese equities
Why the Chinese A-share market is a good hunting ground for investors
Significant discounts emerging
Over 80% of investors plan to allocate more to China in coming year despite trade war
Survey uncovers 'bullish stance' on China
Value Partners launches all-China fund for UK investors
Will invest in onshore and offshore stocks
Fidelity's Dale Nicholls bullish on China's 'domestic opportunity'
Trade concerns no deterrent to manager's outlook
ASI rolls out China A-shares strategy to UK investors
Mirroring $2.6bn Luxembourg-domiciled fund
Kames Capital CIO: Dear Worried Investor
Equity markets everywhere look 'reasonably placed'
Are China shares poised for a sustainable rally?
'New beginning' after lost decade
A Postcard from China: Insights from the inside
Analysts in bullish mood
The reality behind the China headlines
Growth still strong and valuations attractive
Chinese equities: Buying a pig in a poke?
Strife ahead of Chinese New Year
Chinese New Year: Which key trends are providing alpha generation in China this year?
What should investors look out for?
Trade wars: Will it be a Happy New Year for China-focused investment companies?
How are companies weathering trade war storms?
Martin Gilbert: No time to be pig-headed
China opening up amid slowdown
FTSE Russell to include China A-shares in major benchmarks
Index provider predicts passive inflows of $10bn
Asian and European stocks hit as trade war fears intensify
China impacted in particular
'Dispute may trigger severe market turmoil': Shares tumble as China promises retaliation on Trump's $200bn tariffs threats
White House to identify Chinese goods on which to impose 10% import tariffs
Investment Conundrums: Rathbones CIO Chillingworth eyes yield curve inversion in 2018 for equity market peak
Confident China will avoid slowdown
Gallery: Five China A-shares to back for 'inexorable growth' in 2018
Foreign investors have typically shied away
Investors reveal wishlist for China's leaders as they attend 19th Party Congress
'Bad debt' among key issues that must be addressed
Robeco launches Chinese A-shares fund
Luxembourg domiciled UCITS strategy
First State's Lau: 'I cannot remember the last time I was positive on China'
Holds less than 10% in direct China exposure
Charlemagne's Mayo: Why we are preparing for a 'soft' landing in China
Julian Mayo, co-CIO of Charlemagne Capital, examines the evolution of China's economic development.
Can South East Asia overcome the effects of 'volatile' politics?
Countries in South East Asia have seen widely disparate economic performances in 2015 so far - are politics to blame?
Should investors venture back into emerging markets? (Part II)
Some managers still remain committed to asset class