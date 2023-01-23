China hopes that the Year of the Rabbit will bring luck and the return of better times

Appropriately, rabbit years in the Chinese calendar are ones in which the sacrifices and efforts made previously will be rewarded, as rabbits symbolise both patience and good fortune.

The rabbit is the luckiest of the 12 Chinese zodiac animals, so rabbit years are seen as auspicious ones likely to bring peace and success.

It is traditionally a good year to have a baby, or to start a new business, and those willing to take some risk are supposed to have good luck in a rabbit year.

This all sounds like just what the country may need after three turbulent years dominated by the pandemic.

Year of the Rabbit: Investors warm towards China but hesitation remains

Over that time, the Chinese economy has slowed, the property market has entered an extremely challenging phase.

In addition, there is a local government funding crisis and much for the Chinese government to do under the unprecedented third term of President Xi Jinping.

The available evidence shows that property-related loans are reducing from the peak seen in 2019-2020.

As China does not have the problem with high inflation that we are seeing currently in the West, the Chinese government has freedom to lower interest rates to cushion the cost of high loans.

Support packages have been outlined and state-run banks will provide credit to approved developers.

One effect of the property crisis is that it may convince investors that different assets, including equities and fixed income, are a viable alternative to property investments.

Currently, Chinese households are overexposed to real estate, holding 62% of their wealth in property, 20% cash, with 11% in equities and only 3% in insurance and pensions.

Compare these proportions with UK households where property is still a very important 51% of wealth, cash holdings are at 13%, while 8% is in equities and 26% is held in insurance and pensions assets.

The Chinese government aims to grow the middle-income sector and boost consumer spending.

After years of lockdown, household savings rates are high and the ‘relief spending' seen in Western economies may follow. Business optimism suggests a rebound lies ahead once infection outbreaks recede.

Chinese companies continue to show strong fundamentals, with earnings growth of around 20%, despite the challenging environment.

Favourable earnings and supportive policies in 2023 will most likely boost international investor sentiment towards China.

Compared with most of the developed world, the financial conditions in China are supportive.

The low-inflation environment and easy policy stance should bolster both economic and earnings growth.

Chinese regulator introduces restrictions on listings for certain sectors

Core inflation is consistently below target, hovering between 0% and 1%. Policy is accommodative - a position most western economies would love to be in.

From a global perspective, valuations of Chinese equities appear to be cheap, relative to their global peers, and are trading at a steep discount against China's historical averages.

In addition, Chinese equities appear to have a low correlation to global equities. Currently, as the rest of the world faces inflation and interest-rate increases, China's policy is moving in different directions.

There can be no denying the huge innovation story going on in China, the country with by far the highest number of STEM graduates - almost five million Chinese students have a scientific, engineering or maths background, well ahead of India's 2.6 million and the USA's small 0.6 million.

This skilled workforce is empowering China's cutting-edge technology drive.

This is the country where 88% of the world's batteries are produced, with 80% of the world's solar module production and 28% of wind turbine market share.

We see a bright future ahead for those companies able to adapt to the changing regulatory frameworks and align themselves with the clear government policy objectives in areas including digital innovation, green technology, access to affordable healthcare and improved livelihoods.

We see strong, long-term potential in companies with a focus on the themes of aspiration, digitalisation, greening, health, and wealth.

So, is China investable? The answer is yes, but with the rider that investors need to be selective. With policy easing, the economy should recover.

Some economists are predicting growth of 5% in the year ahead. But the path to recovery will be bumpy.

If investing in China requires patience, expertise and a dollop of luck, then the year of the rabbit - supposedly a time of patience, luck and efforts coming to fruition - could prove to be the right time to invest in the region.

Rene Buehlmann is chief executive officer at Asia Pacific at abrdn