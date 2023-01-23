What do the markets have in store for China in the Year of the Rabbit?

Luca Castoldi, portfolio manager, REYL Group
Last October, Xi’s move to ‘consolidate power’ shocked the market. Yet, three months later, China is ending its zero-Covid policy and the stock market has since gained 50%.
What lies ahead in the year of the water rabbit? The rabbit is often seen as a symbol of longevity, peace and hope. Having been dormant for the last three years, the Chinese government is hoping for consumer-led growth to offset the real estate decline.
As the Chinese have 44% more savings than pre-Covid, we expect to see considerable revenge spending. Like the rabbit, the Chinese will likely be hopping on a plane to spend more on luxury goods and services abroad.