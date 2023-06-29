China: Past its peak?

Following the scrapping of zero-Covid restrictions and more supportive monetary policy, China's economy has enjoyed a widely expected bounce.

However, we had been saying it would probably be short-lived, and it is already showing signs of losing steam - the latest data on Chinese production, retail sales and investment all disappointed expectations.

But investors may have not yet fully accounted for China's diminished longer-term growth prospects.

Many still see China as a place to invest for superior profit growth opportunities in comparison to the major developed markets. Yet we are already about 15 years into a structural slowdown in China's economy, and the longer-term challenges facing China haven't changed.

Over the coming decade,the average growth of China's economy is likely to be much closer to that of advanced economies than the rapid rates it experienced in the 2000s and much of the 2010s.

After peaking in 2007, growth in China decelerated steadily through the 2010s, coinciding with a generally underwhelming period for China's equity markets, despite strong showings from a few tech firms.

The problems created by China's over-investment in property tend to grab the headlines, but we see greater breadth to the structural headwinds that look likely to restrict future growth.

Economists think of the long-term output of an economy as a function of the supply of labour, the supply of capital, and productivity (how efficiently labour and capital are deployed). All three of these ‘pillars' face long-term headwinds in China.

Economic slowdown

Firstly, China's economy is swimming against the demographic tide.

The working-age population rose rapidly during its golden age of growth in the 2000s, but broadly stagnated in the 2010s and is now starting to decline. A key reason that it is likely to contract more quickly as the decade goes on is a prior drop in fertility/birth rates.

Secondly, there are limitations of China's investment-led model.

During the 2000s and 2010s China grew its capital stock at a breakneck pace, with few parallels in history. Yet there are clear reasons to doubt that this will continue.

Such capital formation included housebuilding, which grew rapidly amid a then-growing and rapidly urbanising population. But this demand has been slowing since pandemic and there is already plenty of supply from previous overbuilding.

Another key element - infrastructure building on a massive scale - is also likely to be slower in future.

China now has good infrastructure, and the biggest one-off projects like road and high-speed rail networks do not need to be built twice.

Finally, with more state control will come more decoupling from the West, and this will put constraints on China's productivity.

Since 2000, China has grown from a low- to an upper-middle-income economy. History shows the next step - breaking out of the middle-income bracket to become a rich country on a per head basis - is hard. To do so, China will need to deliver consistent productivity growth.

One factor that may stand in the way is the role of the state in the economy.

The success of state-led development has been the exception rather than the rule, and depended on some key factors not present in China today.

Another is the increasingly hostile external trade and investment environment, with the US committed to a tough line on China.

In addition to these three pillars being buffeted, and regardless of China's long-run economic prospects, growing legal and practical hurdles may make buying Chinese equities increasingly unappealing for foreign investors.

Oliver Jones is head of asset allocation at Rathbones