Michael Burry’s Scion Asset Management has bolstered its investment in Chinese equities, with e-commerce giant JD.com becoming the fund’s top holding in the first quarter of 2024.
The move follows a slight recovery in Chinese shares, which for the past year have seen an ongoing downturn in value. According to Scion Asset Management's most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Burry's holdings in JD.com rose by 80% from the previous quarter, boosting its number of shares from 200,000 to 360,000 and reaching $9.9m in value. The fund's investment in JD's equities turned the Chinese e-commerce giant into Scion's largest holding. 'Big Short' Michael Burry bets against S&P 500 and Nasdaq Scion has also boosted its stake in Alibab...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes