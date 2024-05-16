The move follows a slight recovery in Chinese shares, which for the past year have seen an ongoing downturn in value. According to Scion Asset Management's most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Burry's holdings in JD.com rose by 80% from the previous quarter, boosting its number of shares from 200,000 to 360,000 and reaching $9.9m in value. The fund's investment in JD's equities turned the Chinese e-commerce giant into Scion's largest holding. 'Big Short' Michael Burry bets against S&P 500 and Nasdaq Scion has also boosted its stake in Alibab...