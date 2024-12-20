Wellington Management's Natasha Brook-Walters: Balancing bumps in the road and big-picture thinking in 2025

Answer lies in 'expanding' focus

clock • 5 min read

Investors do not have a crystal ball but it is fair to assume one thing for 2025: markets will once again be consumed by discussions on market concentration, inflation and valuations.

A key challenge, therefore, in 2025 is this: how can investors position portfolios for bumps in the road without losing sight of longer-term opportunities? Perhaps counterintuitively, the answer lies not in narrowing our focus but in expanding it. I would characterise the issues above — market concentration, inflation and valuations — as "what ifs?". Van Lanschot Kempen: Even the largest stocks can eventually become sensitive to gravity What if market concentration continues? What if inflation comes back? Will stimulus rekindle Chinese equities? Investment solutions cannot be...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

More on Markets

Outlook 2025: The state of the UK's capital markets as we enter 2025
Markets

Outlook 2025: The state of the UK's capital markets as we enter 2025

Capital markets outlook for 2025

Linus Uhlig
Linus Uhlig
clock 19 December 2024 • 1 min read
Number of UK companies mulling moving their listing doubles in 12 months
Markets

Number of UK companies mulling moving their listing doubles in 12 months

Following significant UK delistings

Linus Uhlig
Linus Uhlig
clock 18 December 2024 • 2 min read
FCA admits insider trading will be allowed under PISCES framework
Markets

FCA admits insider trading will be allowed under PISCES framework

Amid PISCES consultation

Linus Uhlig
Linus Uhlig
clock 18 December 2024 • 2 min read
Trustpilot