As part of the upgrade, the ETF was renamed to EMQQ Emerging Markets Internet UCITS ETF, and its exposure to Chinese equities was capped at 45%. The reclassification followed EMQQ's inclusion of an ESG screen to the fund, which will also be reflected in its change of name. The decision to limit investments in Chinese equities was made in light of plans to broaden the ETF's exposure and capture a range of global emerging and developing markets. In addition to the cap on Chinese equities, investments in the South Korean market are also capped at 10%. HANetf to drop fossil fuel exclus...