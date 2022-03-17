Bank of England delivers 'relatively dovish message' alongside rate hike

Caspar Rock, CIO at Cazenove Capital, said that "amid inflation forecasts of 7.5% by spring, it comes with little surprise" that the bank issued the hike.

However, he said that "looking forward, the prospects for further rate rises are likely to depend on the extent to which oil price rises feed through to other areas of the economy, particularly wages."

Rob Clarry, investment strategist at Tilney Smith & Williamson, said that the bank "faces a difficult balancing act" between growth and inflation but argued that increasing labour market tightening and elevated energy prices pushed the bank towards today's hike.

Paul Craig, portfolio manager at Quilter Investors, described the hike as the "next step" in the story of containing inflation, adding "a double digit inflation rate is not off the cards".

He continued: "The BoE had no choice but to keep raising rates. It is looking to build in some insurance now should there be a slowdown in economic growth or employment comes in worse than feared. With global risks and the Russia-Ukraine war having a significant economic impact, growth will be challenged and thus the Bank may need to reverse course later in the year.

Bank of England raises rates to 0.75%

Dovish language

Ed Hutchings, head of rates at Aviva Investors, noted that the bank's language contrasted the hawkish tone of the Federal Reserve and European Central Bank.

"With the vote being 8-1, and the lone voter being for no change, there was more of a focus on slower growth and its impact on households going forward," he said.

Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at IG Group, stated that "a 25 bps point hike accompanied by stiff hawkish language would have helped the pound hold its nerve, but the shift in voting and the apparent disappearance of the hawkish caucus from last time around, plus the change in language around further tightening suggests that the developments of recent weeks means that a ‘wait and see' strategy now prevails on Threadneedle Street."

While he said the decision was "fair enough," the response implies a slower approach to tackling inflation. "Ultimately, whichever way they moved would have brought criticism about its impact on household spending and the broader economy, but the bank seems to think erring on the side of caution is its best plan for now," he concluded.

Proceeding with caution

Gurpreet Gill, macro strategist, global fixed income at Goldman Sachs Asset Management, said that she expected the bank to "proceed with caution". She predicted a series of "0.25% rate hikes until the policy rate reaches 1%, at which point it will likely pause the tightening cycle".

"That said, the case for data dependence and flexibility in the face of a war and ongoing global pandemic remains strong, suggesting the policy unwind will be more eventful for investors to navigate than in the past," she added.

Vivek Paul, UK chief investment strategist at the BlackRock Investment Institute, noted that despite the dovish tone, "with market expectations yesterday for the base rate close to 2.2% by the end of the year - higher even than before the Ukraine war began - markets are betting that the bank's rate path from here will be extremely aggressive in the near-term."

"While we do see more policy tightening over the coming years, we believe there is excessive hawkishness in most developed markets. We think overtly aggressive rate hikes would exact a heavy toll on growth.

"Current market pricing points to a front-loading of rate hikes followed by a series of cuts, illustrating the risk of overtightening. Clear communication will be key, in our view, for the Bank to avoid creating confusion by over-tightening financial conditions and hurting the real economy."

CIO of BRI Wealth Management Dan Broadman-Weston agreed, stating that the bank "will need to tread carefully and not raise rates too quickly or too aggressively otherwise they risk tipping the economy into a recession or a lower growth environment.

He explained that "the inflation continues to be largely supply driven and interest rate increases are not going to assist with these contributory factors to inflation. 2022 will likely be a pivotal year for monetary policy and the risks of a misstep seem to be increasing."