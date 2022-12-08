Meet the ESG Investment Influencers: Catherine Hampton of Cazenove Capital

Latest in the series

clock • 1 min read
Meet the ESG Investment Influencers: Catherine Hampton of Cazenove Capital

In the latest in the ESG Investment Influencers series, Sian Barnett Wike speaks to Catherine Hampton of Cazenove Capital.

Catherine joined Cazenove Capital in June 2019 and is currently the sustainable investment lead. Prior to joining Cazenove, Catherine worked in the energy, environment and resources department at Chatham House. 

She talks to Sian Barnett Wike, deputy editor of our sister publication Sustainable Investment, about why clients need not worry about losing returns when investing in sustainable portfolios, and why lack of company disclosure is causing roadblocks.

 

 

ESG Investment Influencers - in partnership with Fidelity International

alt=''

Fidelity International is delighted to partner with Investment Week to support the ESG Investment Influencer series.

In an increasingly complex and changing world of sustainable investing, gaining insight from the industry's leading influencers is crucial in helping us shape how we communicate and evidence our active engagement approach.

Click here to find out more information.

Related Topics

More on ESG

Aaron Re'em of Robeco
ESG

Biodiversity: An investment opportunity to save nature

Not all flowers and butterflies

Aaron Re'em
clock 08 December 2022 • 4 min read
Vanguard is the world’s second largest fund manager
ESG

Vanguard quits Net Zero Asset Managers initiative

Cites the need for 'clarity'

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock 08 December 2022 • 2 min read
BlackRock CEO Larry Fink faces calls to resign over ESG 'hypocrisy'
ESG

BlackRock CEO Larry Fink faces calls to resign over ESG 'hypocrisy'

By Bluebell Capital Partners

Laura Miller
clock 08 December 2022 • 2 min read
Most read
01

Vanguard quits Net Zero Asset Managers initiative

08 December 2022 • 2 min read
02

Hunt's dividend and CGT 'tax raid' unlikely to skew investor behaviour

07 December 2022 • 4 min read
03

Home REIT faces claims by investors over 'misleading' social impact strategy

07 December 2022 • 2 min read
04

Square Mile downgrades two Fidelity funds

06 December 2022 • 1 min read
05

Revealed: Eric Sturdza and Crawford launch strategic long/short fund in the UK

07 December 2022 • 3 min read
06

BlackRock CEO Larry Fink faces calls to resign over ESG 'hypocrisy'

08 December 2022 • 2 min read
24 Jan
United Kingdom
Conference

Multi-Asset Roadshow 2023

Register now
Trustpilot