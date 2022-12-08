Meet the ESG Investment Influencers: Catherine Hampton of Cazenove Capital

In the latest in the ESG Investment Influencers series, Sian Barnett Wike speaks to Catherine Hampton of Cazenove Capital.
Catherine joined Cazenove Capital in June 2019 and is currently the sustainable investment lead. Prior to joining Cazenove, Catherine worked in the energy, environment and resources department at Chatham House.
She talks to Sian Barnett Wike, deputy editor of our sister publication Sustainable Investment, about why clients need not worry about losing returns when investing in sustainable portfolios, and why lack of company disclosure is causing roadblocks.
ESG Investment Influencers - in partnership with Fidelity International
Fidelity International is delighted to partner with Investment Week to support the ESG Investment Influencer series.
In an increasingly complex and changing world of sustainable investing, gaining insight from the industry's leading influencers is crucial in helping us shape how we communicate and evidence our active engagement approach.
