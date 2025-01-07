Cazenove Capital to adopt SDR 'Sustainability Focus' label across £3bn trio of funds

Cazenove Capital has set out plans to adopt the Sustainability Disclosure Requirements’ (SDR) ‘Sustainability Focus’ label across three of its flagship funds.
The strategies in question will be the SUTL Cazenove Charity Sustainable Multi-Asset fund for charity clients; and the SUTL Cazenove Sustainable Growth and SUTL Cazenove Sustainable Balanced funds for private clients, collectively managing a total of £3bn of assets. The wealth manager's adoption of the SDR label brings the total number of labelled funds across the wider Schroders group to 16. Schroders and Baillie Gifford make deadline day moves for SDR labels Emilie Shaw, sustainable solutions lead at Cazenove Capital, said: "We are proud to be one of the first wealth managers to ...
