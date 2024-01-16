Schroders UK equities veteran Andy Simpson to retire after 34 years

Prime UK Equity co-portfolio manager

Valeria Martinez
clock • 1 min read

Schroders UK equities veteran fund manager Andy Simpson is set to retire in April, after 34 years at the firm.

A spokesperson for the firm said: "We would like to thank Andy for his exceptional commitment to Schroders and investment management performance, which has consistently delivered robust long-term returns for clients." Simpson joined Schroders in 1989 as a UK equity fund manager, which acted as the beginning of his career in financial services. Schroders launches alternatives fund for MPS investors He has worked on a series of portfolios but since July 2006, he has co-managed the £571.3m Schroder Prime UK Equity portfolio alongside head of UK equities, Sue Noffke.  Upon Simpson's...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Valeria Martinez
Author spotlight

Valeria Martinez

Senior Reporter at Investment Week

View profile
More from Valeria Martinez

Incentive fee for Hipgnosis bidders seen as 'marginal positive' for shareholder value

FCA: NDAs should not deter whistleblowers from reporting non-financial misconduct

Trustpilot