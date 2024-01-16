Schroders UK equities veteran Andy Simpson to retire after 34 years

A spokesperson for the firm said: "We would like to thank Andy for his exceptional commitment to Schroders and investment management performance, which has consistently delivered robust long-term returns for clients." Simpson joined Schroders in 1989 as a UK equity fund manager, which acted as the beginning of his career in financial services. Schroders launches alternatives fund for MPS investors He has worked on a series of portfolios but since July 2006, he has co-managed the £571.3m Schroder Prime UK Equity portfolio alongside head of UK equities, Sue Noffke. Upon Simpson's...