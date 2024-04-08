Schroders Wealth Management appoints Clare Anderson as global family office head

27 years at Cazenove Capital

Valeria Martinez
clock • 1 min read

Schroders Wealth Management has promoted Cazenove Capital’s Clare Anderson to lead the firm’s global family office service.

In her new role, she will be responsible for the firm's offering to ultra-high-net-worth families and their advisers across Schroders Group's wealth offices globally.  Anderson has worked at Cazenove Capital, Schroders' UK wealth management unit, since June 1996. Prior to her promotion, she worked as UK head of the family office service.  Schroders launches global equity impact fund The firm has also appointed Alex Ross-Parkinson as head of family office business development for the Schroders Group.  His role will involve engaging with family offices to deliver tailored solution...

