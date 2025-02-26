Schroders names Oliver Gregson as wealth management CEO

Will succeed Mary-Anne Daly

Jen Frost
clock • 2 min read

Schroders has appointed Oliver Gregson as CEO of wealth management.

He is expected to take the reins from incumbent Mary-Anne Daly from 2 June, subject to regulatory approval. Gregson will join Schroders' group executive committee and report to group CEO Richard Oldfield, who succeeded Peter Harrison last November. Gregson will assume responsibility for Cazenove Capital, Benchmark and Schroders Personal Wealth in the UK, while leading the expansion of the wealth business on an international level. Schroders Greencoat unveils UK's first wealth-dedicated infrastructure LTAF The incoming CEO has 25 years of industry experience across wealth management...

Jen Frost
Author spotlight

Jen Frost

Editor at Professional Adviser

View profile
