Hipgnosis Songs considers strategic options ahead of September continuation vote

Hipgnosis Songs fund CEO Merck Mercuriadis said the current share price does not reflect the success of the investment strategy.

The London-listed investment trust, which holds £2.5bn in assets, is currently trading at a 53% discount, according to data from the Association of Investment Companies.

In a stock exchange notice on Thursday (13 July), CEO Merck Mercuriadis said that, following consultation with many of its largest shareholders, the fund has been working with the board on a number of options to enhance shareholder value ahead of its five-year continuation vote in September.

This may include the potential strategic sale of catalogues of songs, the board said. The move follows a report by the Financial Times published on Wednesday (12 July), which stated that several top investors would like the trust, which is managed by a vehicle owned by Blackstone, to sell off non-core assets to shore up its share price.

Jefferies upgrades £2.5bn Hipgnosis Songs fund to 'Buy'

CCLA, a top ten shareholder with a 4.9% stake, was cited in the article calling for the trust to dispose of less attractive catalogues in the portfolio to return cash to shareholders.

"The big thing to get the share price moving would be to dispose of less attractive catalogues in the portfolio and give a meaningful return to shareholders," said Solomon Nevins, portfolio manager at CCLA.

Cazenove Capital, another top ten investor with a 6.2% stake, said the sale could compromise the long-term value of the business, while another shareholder told Investment Week they did not believe the sale is necessary, but if they are able to sell at carrying value, "then that would be beneficial in proving that valuations are correct".

Rinaldo Beltrame, alternatives analyst at Close Brothers Asset Management, told Investment Week that various concerns around valuation methodology, gearing and dividend coverage have left the trust trading at a roughly 50% discount.

However, he noted the firm now believes the upcoming continuation vote resembles an opportunity to trade "with a significant margin of safety".

Blackstone owns a majority stake in the fund's management company Hipgnosis Song Management. The firm also runs the Hipgnosis Songs Capital fund, which holds £1bn of the private equity giant's money.

"In terms of the potential acquirer, Blackstone seems to be a natural buyer as well as the possibility for the portfolio manager to purchase the portfolio if backed with enough capital," Beltrame added.

More details will be provided ahead of the continuation vote at the September AGM. Given the options the board is considering, it published an estimate of the potential tax charge ($245m) in the event of a sale of all assets. Nonetheless, the board "encourages" all shareholders to support continuation.

In June, Jefferies upgraded the Hipgnosis Songs fund from 'Hold' to 'Buy', arguing its risk/reward dynamic had become "more favourable".

The analysts believed SONG could attempt to appease shareholders by announcing plans to make portfolio disposals, providing a catalyst to help narrow its discount to NAV, which has deepened since then. "As such, we upgrade to buy," the analysts wrote on 13 June.

Stock Spotlight: Hipgnosis entertains investors despite uninspiring debt refinancing

In its results for the financial year to 31 March published on Thursday, the fund reported its operative NAV, which reflects the fair value of the music catalogues as per an independent valuation, was $1.9153, up 3.6% over the year.

This was primarily driven by a 4% increase in the fair value of the portfolio as the valuer left the discount rate unchanged at 8.5%. NAV total returns in US dollar terms were 7%, including dividends of $0.0631 paid during the financial year, which were covered 1.08x by levered free cash flow.

In a research note, Numis analysts Ewan Lovett-Turner and Priyesh Parmar said the trust's discount factors in a lot of investor concerns, notably around rising rates and the impact on discounts rates, higher cost of debt and the significant level of accrued income.

"It is unlikely to be a smooth ride, but we believe the share may offer value with the balance of risk/return appearing to be in favour of investors at these levels," they wrote.