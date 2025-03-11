'From fiscal austerity to fiscal bazooka': Economists predict German stimulus to cause seismic change for Europe

Proposals from incoming German chancellor Friedrich Merz and his Christian Democratic Unionist (CDU) Party have caused ruptures across European fixed income and equities markets as economists and portfolio managers digest the news of a fiscal stimulus touted to be a paradigm shift in Europe.
Unveiled last week (4 March), Merz's historic proposal comprises three significant components, most notably an injection of €500bn over the next decade to invest in infrastructure, which will not be included in the calculation of the debt brake. The debt brake obliges the federal government and the 16 states within Germany to balance their books and almost prohibits them from taking out additional loans, a measure that represents the strictness of limits on borrowing of any G7 economy. Germany's DAX rallies in build up to election After Merz's CDU/CSU became the largest party in t...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes