Carmignac launches semi-liquid private equity fund

Carmignac has ventured into the private markets space with the launch of its first semi-liquid private equity fund.
The Paris-based asset manager has promised similar quality and terms to the private equity funds typically reserved for institutional investors. Secondaries are expected to constitute 50-70% of the fund through co-investment deals offered with no management fees and no carried interest. The fund is both sector and geography agnostic, but is likely to focus on developed markets, notably Europe and the US. Edouard Boscher, who joined the firm in October last year as head of private equity after more than two decades at Ardian, will lead the strategy. Ex-Carmignac partner launche...
