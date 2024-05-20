CG AM hires Carmignac sales director to lead investor relations team

After six years at the Paris-headquartered asset manager, Sednaoui will join CG AM in August to form an investor relations team alongside Katie Forbes, who has taken on the role of head of investor relations for the Capital Gearing trust. In her new role, Sednaoui will focus on team strategy, institutional and intermediary client relationships and oversight of open-ended funds. Cadarn Capital launches with trio of trust partners Forbes, who joined after four years at JP Morgan Cazenove's investment funds team, will also concentrate on digital media and press relations initiatives ...