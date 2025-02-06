Fund outflows subside in 2024 as investors grow incrementally optimistic

According to data from the Investment Association, funds under management ended the year at just over £1.5trn in 2024, a 6% uptick since the end of 2023. Meanwhile, net retail outflows continued to decline, falling from £26.9bn and £24.3bn in 2022 and 2023, respectively, to £1.6bn last year, equivalent to a 93.4% decrease. "The year's figures demonstrate a cautious return to investor optimism for 2025, helped by falling inflation, rate cuts by central banks and stronger equity market performance, particularly in the US," the IA said. UK markets roundup: January 2025 Record bre...