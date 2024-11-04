Carmignac hires UK wholesale sales manager from Jupiter

Noble will join Carmignac's business development team, which oversees the expansion of the asset manager's presence in the market, and will report to Gavin Ward, head of UK business development. Prior to joining the firm, Noble worked as a business development manager at Jupiter Asset Management for more than two years, having initially joined the firm in August 2021 as a sales executive. Carmignac launches semi-liquid private equity fund Ward said Noble joining Carmignac will "strengthen our development in the UK". "Noble's experience with wholesale clients and understanding of...