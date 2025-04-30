Rathbones' Thomson: 'Liberation Day announcement was worse than the worst-case scenario' as world marks 100 days of Trump

At a rally in Michigan on Tuesday (29 April) evening, Trump declared that his first 100 days represented the most successful administration in US history. But in reality, his tenure so far has overseen the worst US stock market performance for half a century, since President Gerald Ford endured a horrendous entry period to the Oval office in 1974, according to Hargreaves Lansdown,. Markets massively increase odds of May Fed rate cut since Trump trade war began As a result, Moody's, JP Morgan and Apollo have all set out predictions that the US is set to dive into a recession, despi...