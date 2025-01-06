Partner Insight: Quality stocks in a lower interest rate environment

As inflation starts to ease and global central banks pivot towards cutting interest rates, the appeal of quality stocks is coming into sharper focus.

But how do these stocks perform in a rate-cutting cycle? And what role will they play in a changing investment landscape?

The pillars of quality growth

"Quality is one of the factors that we think has the ability to generate returns over the longer term." says Obe Ejikeme, one of the two portfolio managers of FP Carmignac Global Equity Compounders, "We can observe that the earnings of quality companies are far superior to those of the broader market."

The portfolio managers focus on companies with a strong historical performance that are also positioned to sustain growth through reinvestment of profits. This approach not only considers past profitability but also the capacity for future earnings. "We look for a proven track record and a forward-looking growth potential in our investments," says Obe Ejikeme.

Strategic sector selection and economic sensitivity

Central to Carmignac's strategy is a nuanced understanding of how different sectors react to economic fluctuations.

Quality stocks, according to the investment team, stand out for their resilience during economic downturns, a characteristic that becomes particularly relevant as economic indicators waver. "Most quality businesses are relatively immune from the business cycle in that they will still continue to grow their profits and their earnings, even if there's an economic downturn," says Obe Ejikeme.

FP Carmignac Global Equity Compounders investment strategy also integrates a macroeconomic perspective, akin to how fixed income strategists evaluate bond investments based on anticipated interest rate movements. The investment team looks for stocks that can act as 'defensive plays' during economic slowdowns, thereby offering stability similar to bonds. "Just as a bond investor would favour longer-duration assets when expecting rate cuts, we favour defensive equities that we believe will perform well in a slowing economy," says Obe Ejikeme.

Furthermore, the portfolio manager discusses how the firm navigates stock volatility within its quality growth framework. Despite potential short-term fluctuations in share prices, the emphasis remains on the long-term trajectory of earnings growth. "Maintaining a long-term view allows us to fully capitalise on the inherent volatility of quality stocks, turning what might be seen as market noise into opportunities for compounded returns," he says.

Ethical considerations and market volatility

Quality also means making a positive contribution to the environment and society, linking Carmignac's commitment to ethical investing with its investment philosophy. Obe Ejikeme points out that the firm actively excludes companies and sectors that could harm on environmental and societal values. This exclusion policy is rigorously applied to FP Carmignac Global Equity Compounders investment universe, which aims for 100% sustainable investments. Portfolio managers look to identify trends that can foster a more sustainable future, such as renewable energy, sustainable industrialisation. "Our sustainable screening process excludes industries such as fossil fuels and tobacco, and instead seeks to invest in companies that are aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals," says Obe Ejikeme.

Through a disciplined approach to quality growth, the investment team aims to deliver sustainable investment returns by strategically managing stock selection and economic timing. This method offers investors a viable route to capitalise on global equities, emphasising sound fundamentals and macroeconomic insights for navigating market uncertainties.

