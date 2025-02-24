Carmignac bolsters alternatives distribution with business development director hire

European investment management boutique Carmignac has appointed Mathieu Dubicq as business development director, focusing on the firm’s alternatives distribution.
Dubicq joins from Ellipsis AM, where he had worked as head of development since January 2023 and oversaw sales and the development of the firm's long/short fund. Carmignac hires UK wholesale sales manager from Jupiter Carmignac launched its first long/short fund in 1997 and has been expanding its alternatives offering in recent years with the launch of a swathe of new strategies including an alternative credit fund, an absolute return fund and a pair of merger arbitrage vehicles. Dubicq has more than 25 years of experience in alternative investments, including over half a decade ...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes