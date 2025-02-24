Carmignac bolsters alternatives distribution with business development director hire

Mathieu Dubicq joins

Linus Uhlig
clock • 1 min read

European investment management boutique Carmignac has appointed Mathieu Dubicq as business development director, focusing on the firm’s alternatives distribution.

Dubicq joins from Ellipsis AM, where he had worked as head of development since January 2023 and oversaw sales and the development of the firm's long/short fund.  Carmignac hires UK wholesale sales manager from Jupiter Carmignac launched its first long/short fund in 1997 and has been expanding its alternatives offering in recent years with the launch of a swathe of new strategies including an alternative credit fund, an absolute return fund and a pair of merger arbitrage vehicles.  Dubicq has more than 25 years of experience in alternative investments, including over half a decade ...

Linus Uhlig
Linus Uhlig

Linus Uhlig is a reporter at Investment Week

