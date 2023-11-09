BRI Wealth Management

Shareholder activism and M&A surge is a mixed blessing for investment trust sector

Investment Trusts

Shareholder activism and M&A surge is a mixed blessing for investment trust sector

Driven by discounts at GFC levels

clock 09 November 2023 • 5 min read
Scottish Mortgage welcomes FCA review into private markets valuations

Investment Trusts

Scottish Mortgage welcomes FCA review into private markets valuations

Confidence in its 'proactive' approach

clock 01 November 2023 • 4 min read
China moves into deflation as prices fall for first time since early 2021

Economics

China moves into deflation as prices fall for first time since early 2021

CPI fell 0.3% in July

clock 09 August 2023 • 3 min read
UK inflation remains stagnant at 8.7% in May

UK

UK inflation remains stagnant at 8.7% in May

Core inflation rises

clock 21 June 2023 • 2 min read
'Mild recession is imminent' as UK records no growth in February

Markets

'Mild recession is imminent' as UK records no growth in February

'Economic danger zone'

clock 13 April 2023 • 2 min read
UK marginally avoids technical recession as GDP data beats expectations

Economics

UK marginally avoids technical recession as GDP data beats expectations

0.1% growth versus expectations of 0%

clock 31 March 2023 • 1 min read
UK GDP grows by 0.3% in January

UK

UK GDP grows by 0.3% in January

Better than expected growth

clock 10 March 2023 • 2 min read
UK economy rebounds with 0.5% growth in May

Economics

UK economy rebounds with 0.5% growth in May

All main sectors saw positive growth

clock 13 July 2022 • 2 min read
The Big Question: Preparing for a bear market

Markets

The Big Question: Preparing for a bear market

What are the best strategies?

clock 17 June 2022 • 1 min read
BoE in 'tricky spot' as central bank wrestles rate rises in slowing economy

Economics

BoE in 'tricky spot' as central bank wrestles rate rises in slowing economy

Inflation climbs to 9% in April

clock 18 May 2022 • 2 min read
Most read
01

Autumn Statement 23: IHT left unchanged after rumoured overhaul

22 November 2023 • 2 min read
02

Ten key takeaways from the 2023 Autumn Statement

22 November 2023 • 4 min read
03

Autumn Statement 23: FCA mulls 'interim solutions' to address investment trust cost disclosure concerns

22 November 2023 • 3 min read
04

Investment Week reveals winners of Women in Investment Awards 2023

23 November 2023 • 4 min read
05

Autumn Statement 23: LTAFs to be included in ISAs amid sweeping regime overhaul

22 November 2023 • 5 min read
Trustpilot